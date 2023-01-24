Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala

The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals...
The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals with Down syndrome the organization serves(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is continuing a popular yearly fundraising event ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Down Syndrome of Louisville is hosting its 12th annual Gallop Gala at the Galt House Hotel on April 21 at 6 p.m.

The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals with Down syndrome the organization serves, according to a release.

Funds raised for the event supports Down Syndrome of Louisville, offering resources to support, educate and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our members with Down syndrome in an exciting new venue during one of Louisville’s most spectacular weekends,” Tim Curtis, Development Director with Down Syndrome of Louisville said in a release. “The Gallop Gala plays a major role in supporting our yearly sustainment goal of $1.3 million. Our fundraising target for this year’s event is $225,000 to help us continue growing our programs and regional outreach.”

Down Syndrome of Louisville said there will be a preview party for the event at the Galt House on March 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., where a raffle drawing will be held for a Galt House Hotel Thunder Suite for up to 20 people during Thunder over Louisville weekend.

For more information on the Gallop Gala, to purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

Latest News

WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting
Crystal Rogers
‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases
Annual RV, Boat and Sportshow coming to Louisville
Annual RV, Boat and Sportshow coming to Louisville