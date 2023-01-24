FORECAST: Quiet today before rain/snow return overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Alert Day Wednesday: Quick round of wet snow and slushy to snow-covered roads before sunrise

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: midnight to 12 PM Wednesday along & north of I-64

More snow showers possible Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this morning before additional clouds roll in this afternoon. Highs max out in the 40s thanks to southerly wind and sunshine. A band of rain pushes towards us around midnight, quickly changing to wet snow. Accumulations are most likely along and north of I-64. By sunrise, the snow switches back to light rain. Shush and snow-covered roads may lead to travel issues early Wednesday.

Tomorrow is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the early morning snow and travel impacts. Warmer air intruding from the south will keep rain around through the day. Highs max out in the 40s near Louisville, with 50s in southern KY and 30s & snow in Indiana. After a brief break from precipitation Wednesday evening, snow showers take over during the night. Minor accumulations of less than an inch are expected in most spots; accumulations, along with sub-freezing temperatures, may lead to slick spots.

A quick-moving clipper system on the backside of Wednesday’s storm will provide widespread light snow showers for Thursday. Accumulations generally less than 1″ are likely. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates.

