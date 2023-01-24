Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain and snow arrives late tonight

(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Alert Day Wednesday: Quick round of wet snow and slushy to snow-covered roads before sunrise
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: midnight to 12 PM Wednesday along & north of I-64
  • More snow showers possible Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some decent sunshine, clouds will roll in from the west quickly this afternoon. We will still pick up enough warmth to push highs well into the 40s.

A band of rain pushes towards us around midnight, quickly changing to wet snow. Accumulations are most likely along and north of I-64. By sunrise, the snow switches back to light rain. Shush and snow-covered roads may lead to travel issues early Wednesday.

Tomorrow is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the early morning snow and travel impacts. Snow will change to rain except for far north/northwest sections. The rain may even stop at times with strong wind gusts likely along/east of I-65.

Rain showers will move back in from the northwest during the night. The rain will mix with or even change to snow showers at times. Little if any accumulation expected at this time.

More snow showers will take place on Thursday along with gusty winds. Some minor/grassy accumulations will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/24
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/18
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17