FORECAST: Rain and snow arrives late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Alert Day Wednesday: Quick round of wet snow and slushy to snow-covered roads before sunrise

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: midnight to 12 PM Wednesday along & north of I-64

More snow showers possible Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some decent sunshine, clouds will roll in from the west quickly this afternoon. We will still pick up enough warmth to push highs well into the 40s.

A band of rain pushes towards us around midnight, quickly changing to wet snow. Accumulations are most likely along and north of I-64. By sunrise, the snow switches back to light rain. Shush and snow-covered roads may lead to travel issues early Wednesday.

Tomorrow is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the early morning snow and travel impacts. Snow will change to rain except for far north/northwest sections. The rain may even stop at times with strong wind gusts likely along/east of I-65.

Rain showers will move back in from the northwest during the night. The rain will mix with or even change to snow showers at times. Little if any accumulation expected at this time.

More snow showers will take place on Thursday along with gusty winds. Some minor/grassy accumulations will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.