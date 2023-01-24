Four Roses teams up with Louisville florists for Valentine’s Day bourbon tasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those looking for a unique experience this Valentine’s Day, two local businesses are offering a shopping and bourbon tasting event for a good cause.

Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft Florists are hosting a “Flower Hour” event on Feb. 9 at Nanz & Kraft’s St. Matthews location at 141 Breckinridge Lane, according to a release.

This year will be the first in-person Flower Hour event since 2020, Four Roses said.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., people will have a chance to take care of last minute Valentine’s Day shopping and try out bourbon and hors d’oeuvres with Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Brand Ambassador/Mixologist Abby Martinie.

The event is raising funds for the American Heart Association to help research and prevent heart disease.

Four Roses will also be offering an exclusive package including one dozen Heart Roses and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch with a portion of the proceeds benefiting American Heart Association. The package will also be available in store at Nanz& Kraft Florists and online while supplies last.

A suggested cash donation of $20 will be collected at the door for the event, and guests are encouraged to wear red for Valentine’s Day and to promote heart health awareness.

