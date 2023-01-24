Germantown restaurant closing after less than 2 years in business

Contact Troubleshooters
After less than two years in business, a Germantown restaurant announced its unexpected closure.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After less than two years in business, a Germantown restaurant announced its unexpected closure.

Germantown Social, located at 1318 McHenry Street, opened in Sept. 2021 as a brunch and dinner destination in the Germantown neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the restaurant said it has officially closed, stating obstacles opening during the pandemic.

“The ride ended much too soon, but it was an honor to serve the great Germantown community during this time,” the restaurant’s post reads.

The owners of the restaurant said they thanked diners who supported the restaurant.

