Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase

David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a southern Kentucky police chase.

David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County.

Kentucky State Police says the body of 53-year-old Rachel Carder was found in a plastic tote in the back of Reed’s SUV.

He’s facing a list of charges including murder and abuse of a corpse.

A KSP detective testified Tuesday morning that Reed admitted to knowing Carder and causing her death.

‘’He advised that he had known Ms. Carder for quite a while, at least over a year. He advised there was a physical altercation with this female. He advised he caused her death,” testified Det. Jake Royal.

Investigators have not yet determined where the murder happened.

The trooper also said four KSP cruisers were damaged in the chase.

Reed’s case was waived to a grand jury. The grand jury will now consider a possible indictment against Reed. The grand jury is expected to meet by the end of February.

Reed remains in the Laurel County jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
Brandon L. Bell, 21, was arrested in January 2023. Photo by the Louisville Metro Louisville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
Snow is over, now we deal with some wind
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is set to join the Greater Louisville Inc. Capitol Connection...
LIVE @ 11:30 : Greenberg speaks on first month in office at Greater Louisville Inc discussion
DeSales head soccer coach Lee Smith died after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.
Organ donation walk held for late DeSales High soccer coach
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/25
SnowTALK! 1/25