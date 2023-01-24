LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting at South Central Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at South Central Park.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:45p.m. officers responded to a shotspotter near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive.

While officers were heading the shotspotter location, the incident was upgraded to a shooting at South Central Park.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is investigating the shooting. No arrests or suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous crime tip portal.

