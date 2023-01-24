Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award

LMPD 6th Division Officer Cody Woolston
LMPD 6th Division Officer Cody Woolston(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award.

The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release.

“Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the extraordinary courage, compassion, and dedication to the community demonstrated by officers and agencies across the country,” Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith said. “Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspire us.”

Community voting begins Monday, Jan. 23 and people can cast their vote once a day until voting closes on Feb. 6.

Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Axon Accelerate in Phoenix, Arizona, $1,000 and an Axon Roadshow Celebration at their agency.

To vote, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
The owners said they have only been open 90 days and this is the third time this happened.
Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business
After 180 years, the Jeffboat shipbuilding operation and the jobs that came with it has run its...
Public ideas sought on future of Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville
The gun has been secured and the student is now in custody.
Gun seized at Eastern High School