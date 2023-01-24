LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award.

The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release.

“Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the extraordinary courage, compassion, and dedication to the community demonstrated by officers and agencies across the country,” Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith said. “Our hope is that the stories of heroism and valor highlighted through these awards will inspire others as much as they inspire us.”

Community voting begins Monday, Jan. 23 and people can cast their vote once a day until voting closes on Feb. 6.

Winners will receive an all-expense paid trip to Axon Accelerate in Phoenix, Arizona, $1,000 and an Axon Roadshow Celebration at their agency.

