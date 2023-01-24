LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only.

Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear related to medical marijuana.

The order allows for a pardon of a conviction if the marijuana was purchased lawfully in another state, is under 8 ounces, or the individual has a doctor’s note.

Officers are not strictly prohibited from citing someone for having the drug, and its discovery can still be used as probable cause for a search during an investigation, the memo states.

“An officer will not routinely write a citation for possession of marijuana involving one ounce or less if it the only charge or the most serious charge against a defendant,” Humphreys instructed.

Beshear’s executive order was signed on November 15 and went into effect January 1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.