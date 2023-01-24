Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year.

Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor.

Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs.

She is the author of Hindsight: A Story of Faith and Family, and seeks opportunities to help parents in the community find solutions to educate their children.

Alami is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a music emphasis.

She, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers this April.

One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during the convention held in Chama, Nebraska.

“The hard work and inspiration of mothers are being recognized now more than ever,” said Joyce Stevens, President of American Mothers, Inc. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that’s connecting moms across the nation to celebrate motherhood and uplift their stories of resiliency and strength.”

