‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was.

The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday.

Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at the Mill Creek Generation Station, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

At 11:22 p.m. on Monday, Pleasure Ridge Park Fire responded to the facility on a medical emergency.

Officials said Sallengs was severely injured after an accident with equipment. Due to his injuries, Sallengs died on the site.

Riley Sallengs said his younger brother, Michael, died doing what he loved.

”He liked his job and was happy to go to work everyday and had a good team to work with,” Riley Sallengs said.

Riley said his tight-knit Shepherdsville family is heartbroken. The family added he was a hard worker, amazing brother, and a jokester

“He was like my best little play mate and stuff,” Riley said. “So that’s just pretty much how it was when we were growing up.”

LG&E said Michael Sallengs was working as a contractor for The WOOD Group .

In an email from company spokesperson Amy West, The WOOD Group confirmed an employee had “tragically lost his life” while working at the plant and said the company is working with local authorities to “understand what happened.”

“Our priority right now is care for Michael’s family and teammates,” the statement added. “Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him.”

”Our hearts and our thoughts are with this contractors family, his loved ones, as well as the company he worked for and all the employees that worked with him,” LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins said. “We know a loss like this will be felt beyond Mill Creek.”

”We are all dealing with it as we can. Day by day it will get better,” Riley said. ”Like always, love you bro.”

LG&E officials are working with police to figure out what happened. LMPD is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.