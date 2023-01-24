Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Wednesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound.

Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane back on Jan. 10. Greer was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what police said to have appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There are still no known arrests from the shooting.

