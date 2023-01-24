Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty.

Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Haynes was originally charged with murder after his girlfriend, Karleigh Miller, 19, was shot in the back while the two were inside a car at 7th and Hill streets on May 31, 2020. Miller died a short time after being taken to UofL Hospital.

While being questioned by police, Haynes admitted that he fired the shot, but told detectioves “it was an accident.”

Haynes will be formally sentenced on March 15. The commonwealth has recommended a 12 year sentence.

