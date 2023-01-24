Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend

Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to charges in the May 31,...
Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to charges in the May 31, 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty.

Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Haynes was originally charged with murder after his girlfriend, Karleigh Miller, 19, was shot in the back while the two were inside a car at 7th and Hill streets on May 31, 2020. Miller died a short time after being taken to UofL Hospital.

While being questioned by police, Haynes admitted that he fired the shot, but told detectioves “it was an accident.”

Haynes will be formally sentenced on March 15. The commonwealth has recommended a 12 year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School

Latest News

Better Lifestyle Events announces ‘Journey to Wellness’ conference
Four Roses and Nanz & Kraft Florists are hosting a “Flower Hour” event on Feb. 9.
Four Roses teams up with Louisville florists for Valentine’s Day bourbon tasting
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals...
Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala