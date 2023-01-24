Mark Wahlberg sits down with WAVE News anchor Shannon Cogan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people lined up for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg at the Liquor Barn in Middletown on Saturday.

The world first met Marky Mark in 1990. Now, more than 30 years later, Wahlberg is a successful actor, restaurant owner, and now, an investor in Flecha Azul tequila.

”I drink it neat,” Wahlberg said. “And it depends if I’m training, then I’m probably not as often as I like. But after a hard day’s work, people deserve to have a nice drink to unwind and relax.”

Wahlberg is known for putting in a long day and setting the alarm hours before the sun rises.

“You get up at 2:30 in the morning, but you don’t anchor a morning show?” I asked Wahlberg.

“No,” Wahlberg said. “But I’m anchoring a lot of other stuff. I’ll probably get up at 3 a.m. Monday morning, train before work. Prepare, do all my reading, my prayer time and stuff and head out to shoot the rest of the day.”

The 51-year-old works out five days a week. When at home in Nevada, where he just moved with his wife and four children, he does the circuit workout F45.

”I’m not like these other Hollywood guys,” Wahlberg said. “I’ve been watching them my whole childhood in their adult career, and now all of a sudden they happen to be younger than me. How does that happen?”

Wahlberg has a burger chain called Wahlburgers. He said he’s waiting to meet the right franchisee to bring it to Kentucky.

On Friday night, he went into the kitchen at Louisville’s Jeff Ruby’s to thank the staff, and even got behind the bar to mix drinks with the tequila.

”Our aging process we use bourbon barrels,” said Aron Marquez, who founded Flecha Azul with golfer Abraham Ancer. They were both born in Mexico. “It has the same characteristics as bourbon, but not as heavy.”

Wahlberg could easily compare. His friend spotted the welcome gift at their hotel.

“‘Oh, they gave you some wine,’” Wahlberg said. “And I said, ‘I will guarantee you, bet you anything not wine in that box.’ Of course, it was a beautiful bottle of bourbon.”

Now that he sees how many fans he has in Kentucky, maybe the Kentucky Derby is next?

”I’ve never been, and all my friends rub it in with their cool outfits and their hats saying, ‘Why aren’t you here?’” Wahlberg said. “I’ll definitely do it sooner rather than later.”

Wahlberg’s new project is shooting an action comedy for Apple TV+, in which he plays a father to teens.

