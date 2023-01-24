Rain & snow may slow down morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 12 PM along & north of I-64

WIND ADVISORY: 7AM to 7PM; gusts between 40 and 50 MPH

Additional snow showers and snow squalls on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow (mainly in southern Indiana) and rain continue to fall across the region early this morning before rain completely takes over by late morning. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon as the wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH. Scattered rain and snow showers increase this evening and switch to mainly snow overnight as we drop into the 30s. Wind gusts around 25 MPH remain possible.

A clipper system dives through the region tomorrow, keeping snow showers and squalls in the forecast for the morning and afternoon. While most areas look to see less than an inch of accumulations, isolated higher totals are possible. Flurries remain possible during the evening before clouds gradually decrease by Friday morning. Expect lows in the 20s.

