Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm

After a woman was shot in southern Indiana, 40-year-old Joshua Emerson was arrested on Jan. 24,...
After a woman was shot in southern Indiana, 40-year-old Joshua Emerson was arrested on Jan. 24, 2023 Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana.

Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound in her arm and she was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a release.

After gathering evidence on the case, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office got help from the Jeffersonville Police Department to arrest 40-year-old Sellersburg resident Joshua Emerson on Tuesday at about 6:45 a.m.

Emerson’s initial charges are expected to be felony criminal recklessness with a handgun and felony aggravated battery, according to the release.

