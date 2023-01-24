Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana.
Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m.
Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound in her arm and she was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a release.
After gathering evidence on the case, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office got help from the Jeffersonville Police Department to arrest 40-year-old Sellersburg resident Joshua Emerson on Tuesday at about 6:45 a.m.
Emerson’s initial charges are expected to be felony criminal recklessness with a handgun and felony aggravated battery, according to the release.
