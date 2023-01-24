Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Senators to grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov....
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Senators are expected to grill Ticketmaster Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Senators are expected to grill Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will focus on consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries and how it harms customers.

“For too long, consumers have faced high fees, long waits and website failures, and Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company faces inadequate pressure to innovate and improve,” Klobuchar said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year in more than 30 countries. Around 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the U.S. are sold through Ticketmaster, according to data in a federal lawsuit filed by consumers last year.

In 2010, Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation, a Beverly Hills, California-based entertainment company that produces live shows, festivals and concert tours. Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold is among those scheduled to testify Tuesday.

In mid-November, Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s upcoming stadium tour. The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and bot attacks. Many people lost tickets after they had waited for hours in an online queue.

Ticketmaster required fans to register for the presale, and more than 3.5 million people did. The company said it was the largest registration in history.

Ticketmaster eventually canceled a planned ticket sales to the general public because it didn’t have enough inventory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

Latest News

After a woman was shot in southern Indiana, 40-year-old Joshua Emerson was arrested on Jan. 24,...
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/24
SnowTALK! 1/24
A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ,...
Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV
The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals...
Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala