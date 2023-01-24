Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties

COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions around 11 p.m.

Rain is expected to come before the snow, so pretreating roads with brine would not be an effective approach, KYTC said.

Areas like Wilmington Ohio Station, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties could see snowfall between three and four inches, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties are estimated to receive between one and two inches of snow.

KYTC said even plowed roads may quickly become covered with snow; there is snowfall potential of up to one inch or more per hour.

Motorists are advised to practice these tips to stay safe and prepared:

Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.

Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.

Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.

Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating

Click or tap here to visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s webpage for snow and ice information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.