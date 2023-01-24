Surveillance video captures man throwing rocks through Butchertown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was caught on surveillance throwing rocks through a Butchertown business Friday night.

It happened at Camp FurKids in the 1500 block of Mellwood Avenue.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Louisville officers responded to a report of two males who threw rocks and shattered the front glass.

The owners of Camp FurKids said they found glass covering their floors that was shattered from broken windows and doors. They said they have only been open 90 days and this is the third time this happened.

”The glass just spreads everywhere,” Camp Fur Kids Co-Owner and COO Jason Starnes said. “The whole floor was filled with glass. You know, I’ve caught myself now, every time I wake up in the middle of the night, I find myself checking the cameras to see if he’s hit again.”

The owners said each time the person threw the rocks, it was caught on camera. They described him as a white male wearing a black hoodie. The person is never shown stealing anything.

The owners said they are not the only business that has experienced this within the last several months.

“People have seen him throwing the rocks, they are in their cars and might be able to identify him or see exactly where he lives,” co-owner Jill Decker said. “I suspect he lives in the area because he is on foot. I don’t know what we are going to do, but we can’t continue to replace windows endlessly.”

Metro councilman Andrew Owen said he’s heard from at least four businesses in the Butchertown and Irish Hill area reporting similar incidents to police.

”LMPD is committed to doing some more patrols in the area,” Owen said. “But one of the things that they have told me, and I think it’s absolutely true, is all of us in the community have to report, report, report, whether it’s a big issue or a small issue.”

LMPD said they have not made any arrests yet in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

