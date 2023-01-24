Contact Troubleshooters
Teenager shot at Russell neighborhood apartment complex; police investigating

Police received calls on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments.
Police received calls on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police received calls to the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and did not locate a victim, but were later told by University Hospital a teenager with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was treated for injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said there are no suspects and detectives are searching the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

