Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year, and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon’s milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include “On The Road Again,” “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson’s sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

__

Online: WillieNelson90.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

Latest News

After a woman was shot in southern Indiana, 40-year-old Joshua Emerson was arrested on Jan. 24,...
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/24
SnowTALK! 1/24
A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ,...
Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV
The event features live and silent auctions, music and dancing along with featuring individuals...
Down Syndrome of Louisville hosting 12th annual Gallop Gala