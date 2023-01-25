Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff

Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury for Shirley’s death(LMDC/Floyd Co. Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing.

Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds.

Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership.

He died at the hospital.

A pretrial conference for both men is set for March 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a murder-domestic violence charge.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

Latest News

Darrell Taylor
Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate
A home in Bullitt County caught fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Visitation held for 6-year-old who died in Lebanon Junction house fire
Lee Smith, head soccer coach at DeSales High School, died January 24, 2023 after suffering a...
DeSales High soccer coach honored with organ donation walk
KY Oil and Gas Association, Governor Beshear hosts Hydrogen Summit for cleaner energy