2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday.
Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing.
Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds.
Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership.
He died at the hospital.
A pretrial conference for both men is set for March 29.
