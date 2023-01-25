Contact Troubleshooters
Additional charges filed for JCPS teacher accused of sexually grabbing strangers

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Police said more charges have been filed for a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who allegedly fondled multiple strangers in separate incidents.

Michael Mascardo, an employee who taught at Minor Daniels Academy, was originally arrested on Jan. 8 for four counts of sexual abuse.

Following the original report on Mascardo’s arrest, Oldham County Police said more calls came into dispatch reporting additional incidents of alleged sexual abuse in both Oldham County and Jefferson County.

In the original police report, officials said there were reports from multiple male victims who claimed Mascardo approached their vehicle, dressed as a woman, and asked for directions.

When victims complied with the request, Mascardo reached in and touched the victims inappropriately. Police said all victims had come forward describing Mascardo as a white female with sandy blonde or red hair.

Police interviewed Mascardo, who admitted one of the incidents and provided a backpack in his vehicle that had 17 pieces of women’s clothing, a red female wig and two large maps.

Oldham County investigators said they had also spoken with a law enforcement agency in Canada about an arrest involving an individual with the same last name and birthday, but was unable to confirm the connection.

Mascardo appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea on all charges. He is due back in court on March 22.

JCPS confirmed Mascardo has since been reassigned and does not have any contact with students.

