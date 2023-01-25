Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.(Sacramento Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A California zoo is celebrating the new addition to its giraffe family after a female giraffe calf was born over the weekend.

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani had been under maternity watch for several days. She was moved to the maternity stall of the giraffe barn on Jan. 18 when zookeepers noticed signs of her soon giving birth.

However, the zookeepers said the birth didn’t happen the way they thought it would.

“Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday.

The zoo said the baby giraffe was finally born on Jan. 22 and shared photos of the mother and newborn getting to know each other in the giraffe barn.

Zookeepers said the baby is healthy and nursing well.

The zoo expects the mother and calf to be kept from public viewing as they continue to bond over the next few weeks, but visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the sideyard of their habitat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a murder-domestic violence charge.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

Latest News

The seafood restaurant has been a family-owned business since it first opened back in 1925.
Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand...
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine