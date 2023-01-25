DeSales High soccer coach honored with organ donation walk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a sad day for the DeSales High School community following the death of head soccer coach Lee Smith.
Smith died after reportedly suffered a heart attack over the weekend.
As students and members of the DeSales community lined the halls, Smith made his organ donor walk Tuesday afternoon at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Smith was hired as the new head coach last January.
