DeSales High soccer coach honored with organ donation walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a sad day for the DeSales High School community following the death of head soccer coach Lee Smith.

Smith died after reportedly suffered a heart attack over the weekend.

As students and members of the DeSales community lined the halls, Smith made his organ donor walk Tuesday afternoon at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Smith was hired as the new head coach last January.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.