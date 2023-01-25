Contact Troubleshooters
Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, the pastor says he believes this is more important than grades. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools.

St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history. Pastor Andy Oliver wants to offer the church’s space for any educator to come in and teach AP African American Studies to any students or adults who want to know more.

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, Oliver says he believes this is more important than grades.

“I believe we have to know our history, so that we can do better as a community. When one part of our community suffers, whether that’s Black or brown children or LGBTQ children, all parts are attacked. We are part of this inescapable network of mutuality that we have to stand in solidarity together,” Oliver said.

Florida requires the study of African American history, but the state Department of Education claims topics in the AP coursework, like critical race theory and Black Queer Studies, violate state law.

Meanwhile, the College Board, which oversees AP classes, has agreed to review the course and consider revising it.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

