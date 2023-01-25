FORECAST: Windy snow showers will lower visibility at times on Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind ADVISORY for many of our counties until 7 p.m.

Snow showers and snow squalls will reduce visibility on Thursday, but put down very little accumulation

Quieter start to the weekend before Sunday’s rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few additional rain showers Wednesday evening will change to snow showers as we head into the overnight hours.

Little to no impact is expected from these as temperatures will stay largely above freezing Wednesday night. The gusty winds will also simmer down somewhat.

Thursday morning and through the afternoon we’ll see more intense snow showers and even some snow squalls, which are gusty snow showers that reduce visibility for a short time. Snow accumulations will not exceed an inch.

Snow showers and squalls will taper off Thursday evening to a few flurries. Temperatures will fall into the 20s heading into Friday morning.

Friday is another windy day with gusts up to 40 mph. As an area of low pressure passes to our north, we could pick up a rogue shower or two in our Southern Indiana counties. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday.

By Saturday, we’ll be partly sunny and back into the 50s for highs. Most of the day looks dry, so enjoy some time outside! By Saturday night we’ll pick up a rain shower chance that will grow as we head into Sunday.

The air behind Sunday’s rain will be much cooler, so expect more winter-like weather next week with wintry precipitation chances picking up again toward Groundhog Day.

