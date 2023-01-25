Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former corrections officer convicted of assaulting an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been sentenced to federal prison.

Darrell Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison and two years under supervised release, a judge determined.

Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights in October.

Exclusive video exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters showed Taylor grabbing the inmate, Brandon Robertson, by the shirt and throwing him to the ground. Taylor then punches Robertson four times before the inmate lost consciousness.

Once Robertson’s body was limp, the video shows Taylor flipping him around, causing him to slam his head on the concrete floor. The impact broke Robertson’s cheekbone and jaw. Robertson was seen face down in a puddle of his own blood.

Taylor claimed he went into the dorm following Robertson for Robertson’s own safety and that Robertson had used a racial slur.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Taylor wanted to punish Robertson for the insult.

Robertson, who has severe mental health issues, was in custody for trespassing and a stolen moped. He had no history of any violent offenses.

During the hearings, Taylor told jurors he shouldn’t even be on trial. The jury disagreed.

The Deprivation of Rights charge is a felony. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force.

