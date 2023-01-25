Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline.

VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001.

The volunteers can help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which could save tax-payers nearly $3,000.

The service is available to individuals or families who made less that $66,000 in 2022, but that number is not a hard cap (you’ll still be eligible if you made $66,001, for example).

Inside the Portland Promise Center, one the VITA sites, Paul Jolly’s been coming by to get his taxes done for years.

Because they’re volunteers from inside the communities they serve, Jolly keeps coming back.

“I don’t just hand them to somebody and they take them behind a wall, and they come back,” said Jolly. “I sit down with them at a computer and the walk me through what they’re doing and they show me step by step here’s what’s going on, and it’ someones, most the time that I know outside of these walls.”

You can schedule an appointment at labcservices.org, where you can also find a list of locations where the service is available.

The locations are:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive

Edison Center, 701 W Ormsby Ave., Ste 201

Goodwill Resource Center, 909 E. Broadway

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Oldham County LaGrange Library, 308 Yager, LaGrange

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

NABA/Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway

Vincent de Paul Family Success Center, 1029 S Preston Hwy.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.

You’ll need:

Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return

Copy of 2021 tax return with all attachments and schedules

W-2s and 1099s from your employers

Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income

Form 1099-G for any unemployment compensation received during the year

1095-A for health insurance

1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school

Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)

If you do not have a bank account, we can help you open a Bank On certified account.

Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid

Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed

Additional tax information that may be required

Masks are required at all VITA sites

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.