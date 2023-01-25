Contact Troubleshooters
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred after his mother found alleged steroid needles in his bathroom.

Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in connection to the incident which occurred on Jan. 22.

An arrest report states officers were called to a home on Pony Chase Lane for a domestic incident in progress.

Officers were met with the mother and a witness at the home. The mother was seen with redness and scratch marks on her neck and upper chest.

The mother stated she found needles in her son’s bathroom that she believed to be used for steroids. She confronted Nisbett and told him about the needles, asking him to “pack his things and leave,” according to the report.

Police said Nisbett became enraged and placed his hands around his mother’s neck for three to four seconds.

The mother claimed Nisbett went around the house destroying property including the front door, two televisions and a cellphone. Nisbett is said to have ripped the kitchen sink out of place and took the kitchen cabinets off the wall.

Police captured photo evidence of the damage at the home.

When Nisbett was interviewed by police, he claimed he did not touch his mother and that she had injured herself. He also claimed he only broke her television after she had broken his.

He later told detectives about testosterone he had attempted to hide under the house. Police later located a 10ml glass vial of testosterone from the home, according to the report.

Nisbett was booked in Hardin County Jail on and posted $1,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 17.

