Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 people killed in Indiana house fire

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators with the JCSO called the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office to lead the investigation and determine the cause of the fire.

The JCSO confirmed three people were killed in the fire.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

