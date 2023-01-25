Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators with the JCSO called the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office to lead the investigation and determine the cause of the fire.

The JCSO confirmed three people were killed in the fire.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

