Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KY Oil and Gas Association, Governor Beshear hosts Hydrogen Summit for cleaner energy

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Oil and Gas Association hosted it’s first Hydrogen Summit on Wednesday for the future of a cleaner energy source.

Hydrogen has been around for a while but blue hydrogen is much newer and is said to be cleaner.

The goal was to bring in industry leaders from all parts of the global supply chain to talk about the new technologies and safety needed for it.

“It’s exciting because we have so many different viewpoints coming into one room to discuss how you make this molecule efficiently, safely and how it’s gonna be part of our overall energy portfolio in the coming years,” Kentucky Oil and Gas Association President Wesley Cate said.

The conference focused on the integration of blue hydrogen creation and its uses as a low-carbon option to power the needs of tomorrow.

“It’s important to know that hydrogen has been consumed and transported for decades,” Cate said. “It’s a safe energy molecule. It’s a molecule that the oil and gas industry is behind and we support, and we’re hopeful that we can continue to play a vital role in our overall nation’s economy.”

The conference was sold out, and Governor Beshear was proud to share the successes Kentucky has been seeing the past few years and the growth that’s still to come.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a murder-domestic violence charge.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

Latest News

Congressman Andy Barr has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Strategic...
Rep. Andy Barr appointed to House Select Committee on China
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 people killed in Indiana house fire
Polston designed 30 costumes worn by actor Austin Butler in scenes of the movie “Elvis.”
Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties