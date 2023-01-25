Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE @ 11:30 : Greenberg speaks on first month in office at Greater Louisville Inc discussion

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is set to join the Greater Louisville Inc. Capitol Connection...
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is set to join the Greater Louisville Inc. Capitol Connection series to discuss top priorities and updates on his first month in office.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is set to join the Greater Louisville Inc. Capitol Connection series to discuss top priorities and updates on his first month in office.

The discussion is scheduled to take place at The Olmsted on Frankfort Avenue starting at 11:30 a.m.

Watch live below:

