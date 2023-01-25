Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane

3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Ellis said it is believed that all parties have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

