LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Ellis said it is believed that all parties have been accounted for.

