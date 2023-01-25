Louisville man arrested, accused of shooting another man who was walking his dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting another man who was walking his dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Deshaun Jackson was charged with assault and robbery in connection to an incident at South Central Park on Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at South Central Park where a man had been shot multiple times, according to Jackson’s arrest report.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was immediately sent to the operating room to undergo surgery.

The victim was questioned by police through a Spanish language interpreter, according to the report, who said he was walking his dog when an unknown Black man started speaking English to him.

He said he didn’t understand anything the suspect was saying other than “put your hands up or I’ll kill you.”

The victim told police as he went to turn around and face the suspect, the suspect shot him.

Detectives later identified Jackson as the suspect, who said he saw the victim walking his dog in South Central Park with his wallet in his back pocket.

Jackson told police he remembered he had a debt to pay and “didn’t believe he could go home without money, a phone or shoes,” the report states.

He said he approached the victim and told him to hand over his wallet. When the victim did not cooperate, Jackson said “just give me your wallet and we can both go home.”

When the victim said no and turned towards Jackson, Jackson told police “that’s when it happened.”

Jackson was asked how many times he shot the victim, to which he replied, “three or four times.”

He was booked in Metro Corrections on Jan. 24.

In court on Wednesday, Jackson entered a not guilty plea and a judge placed his bond at $250,000. He was ordered no contact with the victim or no possession of a firearm.

He is due back in court on Feb. 2.

