Louisville man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach felony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will spend a year in prison in connection to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty back in October to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder in federal court. A court judge also ordered Baugh to pay $2000 in restitution and to serve 24 months of supervised release.

The U.S. Department of Justice shared his sentence on Jan. 24, stating he will serve 12 months and a day in prison, stating Baugh’s actions “disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress” set to count electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents state Baugh and a friend, Mark Mazza, had illegally entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Baugh was aware Mazza was carrying a firearm.

Both men had moved up a staircase to the West Front Terrace around 2:50 p.m. Baugh had moved near a tunnel area leading to the Capitol Building and witnessed multiple acts of violence against officers attempting to secure the building.

Baugh was said to have entered the tunnel and assisted other rioters, participating in movements to apply pressure to officers to remove them from the doorway.

Documents state Baugh stepped away from the rioters but returned for a second effort moments later. Officers pushed rioters back and Baugh left the area around 3:18 p.m.

Baugh denied entering the tunnel area or participating in acts at the Capitol Building in a Nov. 2021 interview with the FBI and in a Mar. 2022 interview with an Assistant U.S. Attorney and the U.S. Capitol Police.

Mazza, from Shelbyville, Ind., pleaded guilty to his charges of assault, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license on June 17, 2021.

The DOJ said Mazza was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Oct. 21, 2022.

In the past two years since the Capitol breach, more than 950 individuals have been arrested for crimes in connection to the incident. Of those individuals, 284 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

