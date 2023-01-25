Mass shooting survivor calls for actions to stop gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rise in mass shootings across the Nation has many calling for actions to stop gun violence.

One person doing this is Whitney Austin, a survivor of a mass shooting.

Austin was shot 12 times during the shooting at the Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati on September 6, 2018.

Only she and one other person survived, while three others were killed.

Austin helped start the Whitney/Strong Foundation after she recovered and has been working with others to bring an end to gun violence.

“It is so important to maintain hope in these really difficult moments that we can find a way to a future without gun violence,” Austin said. “And so, I ask everybody to dig deep and to find that hope and to use that hope to inspire them to take action with us because this is not the world that we want to live in, and this is not the world that we want our children to inherit.”

The bipartisan Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention (CARR) Bill has yet to be signed into legislation.

President Biden called on Congress on Monday to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

