Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks about his priorities

Craig Greenburg
Craig Greenburg
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke this morning about the priorities for his first month in office.

The mayor delivered his remarks at the Greater Louisville Inc’s 2023 Capitol Connection series.

Greenberg said, among a long-list of things, he’s focused on tackling the affordable housing crises. He detailed a number of ways his administration and the community can do to improve that.

“When it comes to supporting people who want to invest in our community,” Greenberg said. “Who want to create good paying career jobs in our city. Who want to help other create generational wealth that might not have had the opportunity to create wealth before. Those who want to revitalize neighborhoods. These are all things we need to act on with a sense of urgency in our city.”

Some of Mayor Greenberg’s other priorities included focusing on universal pre-K, reforming juvenile justice system and getting illegal guns off the street.

