Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville seafood restaurant makes its long-awaited return on Thursday.

Mike Linnig’s Restaurant, located at 9308 Cane Run Road, will be opening for its 99th season just in time for lunch, according to a post by the restaurant.

The seafood restaurant has been a family-owned business since it first opened back in 1925. Owners operate on a seasonal schedule, reopening the restaurant every January after closing each November and December.

Diners who stop by the restaurant on Thursday can celebrate with cake and desserts while supplies last.

The restaurant is open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

