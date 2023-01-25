Rep. Andy Barr appointed to House Select Committee on China

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Andy Barr has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said of Barr’s selection:

“The Chinese Communist Party poses the greatest geopolitical threat of our generation. Congress must do more if we want to ensure America stays ahead in this strategic competition, which is why under a Republican majority we made it a priority to establish the Select Committee on China. To effectively carry out the mission of this committee, we need experienced lawmakers who possess a unique understanding of the CCP threat. That is why I am proud to have appointed Andy Barr. His expertise in the region coupled with his previous work in leading the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will prove vital to the committee’s work. There is no question, Andy will be committed to strengthening and securing America’s future on the world stage.”

Barr will maintain his senior positions on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.