Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rep. Andy Barr appointed to House Select Committee on China

Congressman Andy Barr has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Strategic...
Congressman Andy Barr has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Andy Barr has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said of Barr’s selection:

“The Chinese Communist Party poses the greatest geopolitical threat of our generation. Congress must do more if we want to ensure America stays ahead in this strategic competition, which is why under a Republican majority we made it a priority to establish the Select Committee on China. To effectively carry out the mission of this committee, we need experienced lawmakers who possess a unique understanding of the CCP threat.  That is why I am proud to have appointed Andy Barr.  His expertise in the region coupled with his previous work in leading the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will prove vital to the committee’s work.  There is no question, Andy will be committed to strengthening and securing America’s future on the world stage.”

Barr will maintain his senior positions on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
Brandon L. Bell, 21, was arrested in January 2023. Photo by the Louisville Metro Louisville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
Snow is over, now we deal with some wind
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg is set to join the Greater Louisville Inc. Capitol Connection...
LIVE @ 11:30 : Greenberg speaks on first month in office at Greater Louisville Inc discussion
DeSales head soccer coach Lee Smith died after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.
Organ donation walk held for late DeSales High soccer coach
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/25
SnowTALK! 1/25