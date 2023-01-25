Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Sesame Street’ co-creator dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at the age of 93.

Morrisett was a psychologist and vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

In 1968, Morrisett along with television producer Joan Ganz Cooney created the Children’s Television Workshop, now called the Sesame Workshop.

The nonprofit organization is behind the “Sesame Street” television show.

They added Jim Henson and his muppets to bring the show to life in 1969.

Morrisett served as chairman of the Sesame Workshop Board of Trustees for over 30 years.

The organization says he “leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
3300 block of Breckenridge Lane
LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks out about a lack of congressional action on guns after mass...
California governor denounces lack of action on guns
The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
FILE - President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this month.
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
WAVE Weather Alert Day
Rain & snow may slow down morning commute