Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was surprised Tuesday morning to find out his work contributed to an Oscar nomination.

Butch Polston designs reproductions of iconic Elvis jumpsuits at his offices in Charlestown, Indiana.

“I’m just a guy that makes costumes from southern Indiana,” Polston said. “So, I have no reason to have a big head or anything.”

Polston designed 30 costumes worn by actor Austin Butler in scenes of the movie “Elvis.”

The film is nominated for eight Oscars, including costume design. Polston took the announcement in stride.

“If you want to know my life and know who I am, listen to John Mellencamp’s song, Small Town,” Polston said. “That’s me. This is just a job to us.”

Polston said he was part of a larger team contributing to the look of the movie.

His work will be seen in another movie that is currently in production about Priscilla Presley. The movie is directed by Sofia Coppola.

