7th grader at Bluegrass Middle School taken into custody after alleged gun threats

(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat at Bluegrass Middle School on Tuesday.

Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police Department said officers were notified about a threatening complaint around 3:50 p.m.

The complaint stated that a seventh-grade student at Bluegrass Middle School told classmates that they planned to bring a gun to school Wednesday and shoot other students.

Elizabethtown police officers interviewed many witnesses that supported the complaint.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody for terroristic threats.

