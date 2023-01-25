Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting

Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a murder-domestic violence charge.
Brendan L. Bell, 21, was arrested on January 24, 2023 on a murder-domestic violence charge.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a woman’s death from a shooting in Louisville.

Brendan L. Bell, 21, of Louisville, was taken into custody on a charge of murder-domestic violence after a shooting around 6:30 p.m. January 24 in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Bell was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned January 26.

When Louisville Metro police officers arrived at the scene they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.

The arrest report for Bell says arriving officers saw him toss a gun across the parking lot. The gun, a 9mm Glock 19, was recovered. Police also found 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The report goes on to say that a witness saw Bell and the woman in a fight before the shooting and saw Bell pull out the gun and threaten the victim before firing and hitting her multiple times.

After the shooting, the report says Bell made several statements to police that he had fired the shots and shouldn’t have pulled the gun out.

The name of the woman killed has not been released. She and Bell have a two-month-old child in common, according to the police report.

