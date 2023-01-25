Contact Troubleshooters
Teen shot during attempted armed robbery in Newburg neighborhood

LMPD’s 6th Division officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a...
LMPD’s 6th Division officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business located at Preston and Indian Trail.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Mcdonald’s on Preston Highway and Indian Trail.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said early investigation revealed an unknown suspect in a car tried to rob the business.

While doing so, they shot a teenager who worked there in the arm, then fled the scene. LMPD said the teen was taken to the hospital conscious and alert, and he is expected to be OK.

LMPD’s Robbery Unit is currently handling the investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

