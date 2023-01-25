Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting

Brandon L. Bell, 21, was arrested in January 2023. Photo by the Louisville Metro Louisville...
Brandon L. Bell, 21, was arrested in January 2023. Photo by the Louisville Metro Louisville Department of Corrections(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a woman’s death from a shooting in Louisville.

Brandon L. Bell, 21, was taken into custody after a shooting took place on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers had arrived at the scene and found a woman shot. She was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The change to LMPD’s policy comes after an executive order signed by Kentucky Governor Andy...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
WAVE News Alert
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
Rain & snow may slow down morning commute
When a school bus driver shortage hit the commonwealth’s biggest district, everyone knew the...
JCPS superintendent says adding more start times could fix the district’s transportation problems
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Questions remain after Denny’s sign crashes in Elizabethtown
VITA services have helped more than 135,000 people in Louisville since 2001.
Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville