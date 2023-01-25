UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a woman’s death from a shooting in Louisville.
Brandon L. Bell, 21, was taken into custody after a shooting took place on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers had arrived at the scene and found a woman shot. She was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
