Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun.

The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School.

In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins.

A student is seen surrounded by a couple of teachers after a fight. The teachers are seen holding the student back when someone yells out, ‘gun.’

The sound of an object is heard hitting the floor. JCPS confirmed the gun had at some point slid across the cafeteria.

That’s when students are seen running and taking cover. Screams from the frightened teens can be heard in the video.

According to JCPS, the gun had fallen out of the student’s backpack. That is something a number of parents have contested, indicating the student was actually reaching for the gun when he was tackled, dropping it to the ground.

The video also shows the school’s ROTC Teacher, Colonel Terry Orange holding a student down on the ground.

JCPS Security is handling the investigation. Middletown Police assisted Monday.

This was the 17th gun found on a JCPS student so far this school year. It is the first gun incident at Eastern High School in the last three school years.

