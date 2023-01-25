Contact Troubleshooters
Visitation held for 6-year-old who died in Lebanon Junction house fire

A home in Bullitt County caught fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
A home in Bullitt County caught fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the visitation was held for six-year-old Raegan Maraman who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction last week.

Her obituary said Raegan was known for her bright personality and for picking out the best lipstick.

Students at her elementary school were asked to wear the brightest and most sparkly outfits today to remember her and her love for sparkle, unicorns, and rainbows.

27-year-old Eryn Toogood and her six-year-old daughter Haisley Heath were also killed in the fire.

