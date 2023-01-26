2 men in court for death of Jefferson County deputy

Contact Troubleshooters
Jesse Johnson (left), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury for Shirley’s death(LMDC/Floyd Co. Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday.

Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing.

Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds.

Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership.

He died at the hospital.

A pretrial conference for both men is set for March 29.

